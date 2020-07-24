Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / ‘Truly extraordinary act:’ Dismissal brief pits AG against circuit attorney

‘Truly extraordinary act:’ Dismissal brief pits AG against circuit attorney

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 24, 2020

The decision to charge St. Louis attorney couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey has brought out armchair quarterbacks ranging from Twitter critics to the governor of Missouri. Only one of them managed to insert himself into the court docket.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo