Rear-end crash case marks return to civil jury trials 

By: Jessica Shumaker July 27, 2020

The first federal civil jury trial to take place in Kansas City following COVID-19-related court closures has resulted in a defense win for a man who struck the rear of a woman’s car in Lee’s Summit in 2015.

