Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Columns / The COVID-19 Pandemic: When is contractual performance excused under Missouri law on force majeure, commercial impracticability and commercial frustration?

The COVID-19 Pandemic: When is contractual performance excused under Missouri law on force majeure, commercial impracticability and commercial frustration?

By: John Petite July 27, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting human misery and wreaking economic havoc. In most areas — including Missouri — local and state governments ordered non-essential businesses to shut down and required non-essential workers to work from home, if possible, in an effort to slow the spread of infection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo