Court affirms dismissal of man's third legal malpractice suit

Court affirms dismissal of man’s third legal malpractice suit

By: Jessica Shumaker July 28, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District has upheld a lower-court ruling throwing out a man’s third legal malpractice suit in a controversy spanning more than 20 years after finding no genuine issue of material fact in dispute.

