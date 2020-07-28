Hupp ordered to pay victim’s mother after murder plot 

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker July 28, 2020

A St. Charles County judge has entered a $3 million default judgment against an O’Fallon woman whom prosecutors alleged killed a cognitively impaired man in 2016 as part of a plot to divert attention from an earlier murder.

