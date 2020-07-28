Quantcast
Parson appoints Roberts as judge in 1st Circuit

By: Staff Report July 28, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Judge Rick Roberts as circuit judge for the 1st Judicial Circuit, which covers Clark, Schuyler and Scotland counties in northeastern Missouri.

