Home / Columns / FaithlessElector.com: What’s in a (domain) name

FaithlessElector.com: What’s in a (domain) name

By: Charles Kramer July 29, 2020

On June 26, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in United States Patent and Trademark Office et al. v. Booking.com B.V. The high court held that the fact a term is a generic descriptor when standing alone does not dictate that a domain name featuring the same term with a .com appendage is similarly generic.

