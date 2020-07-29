Quantcast
Juvenile cleared of helping in suspicious deer hunt

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 29, 2020

The Court of Appeals Western District on July 21 reversed a teen’s juvenile adjudication for illegally possessing a deer carcass, saying there was insufficient evidence that he had violated state hunting regulations.

