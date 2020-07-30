Quantcast
Parties opt for remote trial in river-flooding case

Parties opt for remote trial in river-flooding case

By: Jessica Shumaker July 30, 2020

Rather than meet in a courtroom, the parties in a long-running suit against the federal government stemming from flooding of farmland along the Missouri River gathered virtually to kick off the second phase of trial on July 20.

