Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Wuller looks to lead stable firm through unstable times

Wuller looks to lead stable firm through unstable times

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 30, 2020

Roman Wuller has known for a year that he would take the reins of Thompson Coburn in July 2020. Little did he know that his transition would occur during a pandemic with no end in sight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo