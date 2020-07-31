Quantcast
2016 revisited: Gardner, Carl again vie for Circuit Attorney job

By: Jessica Shumaker July 31, 2020

St. Louis voters will see a familiar set of names on the Aug. 4 ballot for the city’s circuit attorney primary race. Former lead homicide prosecutor Mary Pat Carl is challenging incumbent Kimberly Gardner for the Democratic nomination — a near repeat of the 2016 primary that ultimately ushered Gardner, who ran as a progressive, reform-minded candidate, into office.

