Supreme Court modifies courts' operational directives

Supreme Court modifies courts’ operational directives

By: Jessica Shumaker July 31, 2020

Under an order from the Missouri Supreme Court, any local court facility where an employee tests positive for COVID-19 must revert to an operating phase with greater restrictions on in-person proceedings.

