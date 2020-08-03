Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Harness Dickey adds AgriFood Tech specialty

Harness Dickey adds AgriFood Tech specialty

By: ryanoshea August 3, 2020

Patent and trademark firm Harness Dickey has formed a new team dedicated to serving clients in the agricultural, food and beverage industries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo