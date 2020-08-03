Quantcast
Jackson County Circuit Court scales back proceedings 

Jackson County Circuit Court scales back proceedings 

By: Staff Report August 3, 2020

The Jackson County Circuit Court has moved to scale back in-person proceedings at its facilities in response to the Missouri Supreme Court’s July 24 order modifying local courts’ operational directives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

