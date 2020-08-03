Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / McCloskeys claim campaign emails disqualify prosecutor from case

McCloskeys claim campaign emails disqualify prosecutor from case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 3, 2020

A lawyer for two attorneys facing charges for their armed confrontation with a group of protestors is arguing that the prosecutor who charged them should be disqualified.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo