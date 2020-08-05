Quantcast
Appeals court revives caregiver’s whistleblower lawsuit 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 5, 2020

The Court of Appeals Western District on July 28 reinstated a lawsuit by a caregiver who alleges he was fired for blowing the whistle on his employer.

