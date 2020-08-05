Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Columns / Part 2: Interpreting force majeure clauses under Missouri law and applying them to the COVID-19 pandemic

Part 2: Interpreting force majeure clauses under Missouri law and applying them to the COVID-19 pandemic

By: John Petite August 5, 2020

Given the common law or statutory doctrines of commercial impracticability and frustration, parties typically address the risk of supervening events by including a force majeure or other “escape clause” in their contract. Because these clauses are enforceable under Missouri law, the place to start is the contract itself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo