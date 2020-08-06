Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Gas accident’s foreseeability is up to jury, federal court says

Gas accident’s foreseeability is up to jury, federal court says

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 6, 2020

A split panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a man injured by an errant cloud of noxious gas could continue his lawsuit against the plant that released it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo