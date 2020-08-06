Quantcast
Home / Featured / Supreme Court declines equitable exception to joinder rule

Supreme Court declines equitable exception to joinder rule

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 6, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled July 28 that a lawsuit stemming from deficiencies in the construction of a senior living facility can proceed without including a subcontractor that is allegedly responsible for some of the work.

