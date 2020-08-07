Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Finneran to face Schmitt in AG’s race

Finneran to face Schmitt in AG’s race

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 7, 2020

Democratic voters on Aug. 4 gave a decisive victory to an experienced prosecutor who now is seeking to keep Missouri’s appointed attorney general from becoming its elected one.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo