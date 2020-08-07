Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / GOP attacks on Gardner fail to persuade Democratic voters

GOP attacks on Gardner fail to persuade Democratic voters

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 7, 2020

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won more than 60 percent of the vote in the city’s Democratic primary, defeating challenger Mary Pat Carl in what amounted to a rematch of their race four years ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo