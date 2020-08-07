Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Primaries yield four new circuit judges

Primaries yield four new circuit judges

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 7, 2020

Four new circuit judges are all but certain to take the bench in January following the Aug. 4 primary election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo