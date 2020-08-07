Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Understanding the Impact of the CARES Act on Bankruptcy

Understanding the Impact of the CARES Act on Bankruptcy

By: George Basharis and Kevin Checkett August 7, 2020

Faced with an emerging economic catastrophe, Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the many provisions of the CARES Act are requirements that aim to lessen the economic impact of COVID-19 on small ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo