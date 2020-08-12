Quantcast
$200,000 verdict for defense contractor affirmed

$200,000 verdict for defense contractor affirmed

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 12, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Aug. 4 affirmed a modest jury award for a defense contractor on claims that its insurer failed to provide coverage in an environmental lawsuit.

