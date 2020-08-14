Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 50 with Up & Coming Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 50 attorneys from around the state with its 2020 Up & Coming Awards, which will recognize early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities.

The annual Up & Coming awards celebrate outstanding legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice. Honorees have demonstrated professional accomplishment, skill and leadership beyond their years, as well as extraordinary commitment to their communities through volunteer service and leadership.

The 2020 honorees will be recognized during a virtual awards event on Oct. 15.

The honorees are:

Andrew Alexander, Graves Garrett

Dione Greene, DCG Law Firm

Alexander Brown, Lathrop GPM

Rachel Orr, Armstrong Teasdale

Patrick McAndrews, Spencer Fane

Samir Mehta, Stinson

Luke Meriwether, Lathrop GPM

Ryan Turnage, Schnuck Markets

Kathryn Allen, Polsinelli

Ashley Benoist, Stanton | Barton

Kelisen Binder, The Binder Firm

Nicole Jobe, Thompson Coburn

Ajla Alunovic, The Schechter Law Firm

Danielle Atchison, Mdivani Corporate Immigration Law Firm

Christopher Dandurand, The Gorny Law Firm

Richard W. Hill III, Lashly & Baer

Don McBride, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

Caitlin O’Connell, Dowd Bennett

Nicole Smith, Langdon & Emison

Julia Taylor, Dentons US

Jonathan Benevides, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Jenna Brofsky, Husch Blackwell

Kenneth Kinney, Ralston Kinney

Landon Magnusson, Withers, Brant, Igoe & Mullennix

Lindsay Mathews, The Gordon Law Firm

John Richardson, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Lisa Tsacoumangos, Brown & Crouppen

Christine Brady Hoag, Polsinelli

Amy Jackson, Williams Dirks Dameron

Jennifer Maloney, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Lindsay Todd Perkins, Stueve Siegel Hanson

Erin Lawrence, Boulware Law

Brad Medcalf, McDuffey & Medcalf

Camille Roe, Jackson Lewis

Aaron Sanders, Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch

Paige Tungate, Downey Law Group

Ann Vatterott Bruntrager, Bardol Law Firm

In addition, some Up & Coming lawyers are recognized in special categories:

Public Service

Recognizing early-career professionals working in the public or non-profit sectors.

Crissy Del Percio, Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Michelle Cocayne, Clay County Prosecutor’s Office

Matthew Sparks, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri

Alexandra Wilson, Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Law Firm Leaders

Recognizing early-career professionals who hold important leadership positions at their firms.

Paul Dix, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Kersten Holzhueter, Spencer Fane

E. Keenan, Keenan & Bhatia

Joseph Lambson, Coulter Lambson

Derek MacKay, Knight Nicastro MacKay

Johnny M. Simon, The Simon Law Firm

Mentor

Recognizing experienced legal professionals who have played an important role in the development of those starting out in the profession.