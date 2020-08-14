Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 50 with Up & Coming Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 50 attorneys from around the state with its 2020 Up & Coming Awards, which will recognize early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities.
The annual Up & Coming awards celebrate outstanding legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice. Honorees have demonstrated professional accomplishment, skill and leadership beyond their years, as well as extraordinary commitment to their communities through volunteer service and leadership.
The 2020 honorees will be recognized during a virtual awards event on Oct. 15.
The honorees are:
- Andrew Alexander, Graves Garrett
- Dione Greene, DCG Law Firm
- Alexander Brown, Lathrop GPM
- Rachel Orr, Armstrong Teasdale
- Patrick McAndrews, Spencer Fane
- Samir Mehta, Stinson
- Luke Meriwether, Lathrop GPM
- Ryan Turnage, Schnuck Markets
- Kathryn Allen, Polsinelli
- Ashley Benoist, Stanton | Barton
- Kelisen Binder, The Binder Firm
- Nicole Jobe, Thompson Coburn
- Ajla Alunovic, The Schechter Law Firm
- Danielle Atchison, Mdivani Corporate Immigration Law Firm
- Christopher Dandurand, The Gorny Law Firm
- Richard W. Hill III, Lashly & Baer
- Don McBride, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
- Caitlin O’Connell, Dowd Bennett
- Nicole Smith, Langdon & Emison
- Julia Taylor, Dentons US
- Jonathan Benevides, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
- Jenna Brofsky, Husch Blackwell
- Kenneth Kinney, Ralston Kinney
- Landon Magnusson, Withers, Brant, Igoe & Mullennix
- Lindsay Mathews, The Gordon Law Firm
- John Richardson, Simmons Hanly Conroy
- Lisa Tsacoumangos, Brown & Crouppen
- Christine Brady Hoag, Polsinelli
- Amy Jackson, Williams Dirks Dameron
- Jennifer Maloney, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
- Lindsay Todd Perkins, Stueve Siegel Hanson
- Erin Lawrence, Boulware Law
- Brad Medcalf, McDuffey & Medcalf
- Camille Roe, Jackson Lewis
- Aaron Sanders, Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch
- Paige Tungate, Downey Law Group
- Ann Vatterott Bruntrager, Bardol Law Firm
In addition, some Up & Coming lawyers are recognized in special categories:
Public Service
Recognizing early-career professionals working in the public or non-profit sectors.
- Crissy Del Percio, Legal Aid of Western Missouri
- Michelle Cocayne, Clay County Prosecutor’s Office
- Matthew Sparks, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri
- Alexandra Wilson, Missouri Attorney General’s Office
Law Firm Leaders
Recognizing early-career professionals who hold important leadership positions at their firms.
- Paul Dix, Simmons Hanly Conroy
- Kersten Holzhueter, Spencer Fane
- E. Keenan, Keenan & Bhatia
- Joseph Lambson, Coulter Lambson
- Derek MacKay, Knight Nicastro MacKay
- Johnny M. Simon, The Simon Law Firm
Mentor
Recognizing experienced legal professionals who have played an important role in the development of those starting out in the profession.
- Wendi Alper-Pressman, Lathrop GPM
- Lisa Larkin, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
- Andrew Scavotto, Stinson