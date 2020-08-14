Quantcast
Shankland selected for Emerging Leaders Council

By: Staff Report August 14, 2020

Russell Shankland, a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Kansas City, has been selected to serve as a member of the Legal Services Corporation’s Emerging Leaders Council.

