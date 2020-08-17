Quantcast
John Essner, judge and pro bono leader, dies at 69

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 17, 2020

St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge John Essner, a long-serving family court judge and namesake of an annual award for pro bono work, died Aug. 14 at age 69.

