Roberts named judge for 1st Circuit

By: Staff Report August 17, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Judge Rick Roberts as circuit judge for the 1st Judicial Circuit, which covers Clark, Schuyler and Scotland counties in northeastern Missouri.

