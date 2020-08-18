Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / Judge says coronavirus counts as ‘physical loss’

Judge says coronavirus counts as ‘physical loss’

By: Jessica Shumaker August 18, 2020

A group of Missouri businesses have cleared a significant early hurdle in a suit that alleges their insurer declined to cover business-interruption losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo