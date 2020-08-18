Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lewis Rice to donate to scholarship fund

Lewis Rice to donate to scholarship fund

By: Staff Report August 18, 2020

Lewis Rice will donate $25,000 to the Golf Foundation of Missouri’s newly formed Larry L. Deskins Sr. Scholarship fund in honor of the longtime firm partner, who died March 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo