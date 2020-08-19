Quantcast
Supreme Court says rule limits summary judgment record

Supreme Court says rule limits summary judgment record

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 19, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court affirmed a $2.75 million verdict against a Columbia man accused — but later acquitted — of burning down his neighbor’s home.

