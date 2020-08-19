Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Teenager’s back pain lingers long after car accident

Teenager’s back pain lingers long after car accident

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 19, 2020

A teenager who suffered continuing back pain from a car crash reached a $100,000 settlement with the driver of the car in which he was riding, according to his attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo