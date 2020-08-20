Quantcast
Koester named judge for Cape Girardeau County

By: Staff Report August 20, 2020

Julia Meiners Koester will fill the vacancy created by the recent appointment of Judge Scott Lipke as circuit judge for the 32nd Circuit.

