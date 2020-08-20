Quantcast
Trooper injured in rear-end crash settles for $9M with truck owner

By: Jessica Shumaker August 20, 2020

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was injured when a truck rear-ended his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop in 2017 settled his suit against the truck company and its driver for $9 million.

