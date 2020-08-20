Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Western District declines ‘collateral consequences’ appeal

Western District declines ‘collateral consequences’ appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 20, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled that a Buchanan County couple can’t challenge their inclusion on a state child-abuse registry now that an investigation regarding their daughter is closed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo