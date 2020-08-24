Quantcast
16 applicants to vie for Jackson County judgeship

16 applicants to vie for Jackson County judgeship

August 24, 2020

The 16th Judicial Circuit says there are 16 applicants for the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Jackson County Circuit Judge Sandra C. Midkiff.

