Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court says malicious prosecution case can proceed

Court says malicious prosecution case can proceed

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 24, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District granted a rare reprieve to a man who alleges he was maliciously prosecuted by Columbia police officers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo