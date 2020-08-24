Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Former student wins loan reduction in bankruptcy court

Former student wins loan reduction in bankruptcy court

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 24, 2020

A woman who once hoped to become a family therapist reached an agreement to discharge all but $90,000 of her student debt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo