Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Inmates, DOC settle Hepatitis C treatment suit

Inmates, DOC settle Hepatitis C treatment suit

By: Jessica Shumaker August 24, 2020

Missouri inmates have reached a settlement with the Missouri Department of Corrections and the department’s medical provider that will ensure that those incarcerated in state prisons will receive treatment for Hepatitis C.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo