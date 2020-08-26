Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Colby to retire as Truman general counsel

Colby to retire as Truman general counsel

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 26, 2020

Bill Colby will retire on Sept. 4 as general counsel and board secretary at Truman Medical Centers/University Health in Kansas City.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo