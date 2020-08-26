Quantcast
Justus to succeed Colby as Truman’s top lawyer

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 26, 2020

Truman Medical Centers/University Health has named former state senator and Kansas City councilmember Jolie Justus as its new general counsel.

