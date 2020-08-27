Quantcast
Home / Local / St. Louis County jail director resigns amid staff concerns

St. Louis County jail director resigns amid staff concerns

By: Associated Press August 27, 2020

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The director of the St. Louis County jail has resigned after dozens of employees raised concerns to the County Council that the staff was on the “verge of imploding” due to his behavior. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Raul Banasco resigned Wednesday, a day after employees made their feelings known to the ...

