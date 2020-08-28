Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court weighs summary of Clean Missouri change

Court weighs summary of Clean Missouri change

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 28, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District is weighing whether the “central feature” of a proposed constitution amendment is the fact that it partially repeals another amendment that voters just passed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo