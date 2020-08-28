Judge throws out Jim Bakker’s suit filed to block investigations

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker August 28, 2020

A federal judge has thrown out televangelist Jim Bakker’s lawsuit against Arkansas and California officials in which he attempted to block their investigations of his alleged misrepresentations of the effectiveness of a colloidal silver product as a COVID-19 treatment.

