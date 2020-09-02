Quantcast
Independence courthouse moves to Phase Two

Independence courthouse moves to Phase Two

By: Staff Report September 2, 2020

More in-person proceedings can resume and more people can gather in courtrooms and public spaces in the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse following an Aug. 21 order from Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge David M. Byrn.

