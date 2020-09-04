Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Armstrong Teasdale absorbs Martin Leigh

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 4, 2020

Although the firms themselves are not merging, the move represents nearly the entire staff of Martin Leigh, said former shareholder Thomas Fritzlen. Two people went elsewhere, and the 30-year-old firm’s operations are being wound down.

