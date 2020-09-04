Quantcast
Five leave Brown & James for Baker Sterchi

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 4, 2020

Five attorneys from Brown & James have moved to Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice’s St. Louis office.

