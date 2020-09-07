Quantcast
Finalists chosen for Eastern District vacancy

Finalists chosen for Eastern District vacancy

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 7, 2020

The Appellate Judicial Commission has selected Kelly C. Broniec, Kathleen S. Hamilton and Michael W. Noble as finalists for the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

