Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Burns named vice chair of ABA committee

Burns named vice chair of ABA committee

By: Staff Report September 8, 2020

Jeff Burns of Dollar, Burns & Becker has been appointed vice chair of the American Bar Association’s Commercial Transportation and Litigation General Committee, part of the association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo