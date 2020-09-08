Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Defendant facing death penalty wants explanation from prosecutor

Defendant facing death penalty wants explanation from prosecutor

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 8, 2020

Franklin County’s elected prosecutor is urging the Missouri Supreme Court not to make him answer a defendant’s questions about why the defendant faces the death penalty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo